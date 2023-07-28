Naked Lungs have shared another new single from their upcoming debut album – check out ‘River (Down)’

Naked Lungs have shared a new single, ‘River (Down)’.

It’s the latest track from the Irish four-piece’s upcoming debut album ‘Doomscroll, set for release on 18th August accompanied by their first headline UK tour.

Speaking about the track, the band say: “River (Down) is us crafting this auditory assault of distortion and drums against a despondent scream into the proverbial nothingness as you spiral deeper and deeper down into a well of self-pity. There’s a definite angst the song that is offset against these abrupt moments of reprieve – building of massive tension only to grant no release, leaving the listener on edge for the whole runtime. This was one of the earliest songs we wrote on “Doomscroll” and it highlights some of the elements and styles we discovered and adopted during the formation of what would eventually become Naked Lungs.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

15 Leeds – Hyde Park Book Club

16 Manchester- Deaf Institute

17 Newcastle – Think Tank

18 Edinburgh – Sneaky Petes

19 Glasgow – Broadcast

20 Blackpool – Bootleg Social

22 Birmingham – Sunflower

23 Milton Keynes – Craufurd Arms

24 Ipswich – Smokehouse

26 Norwich – Voodoo Daddy’s

27 Southampton – Heartbreakers

28 Bedford Esquires

29 Exeter – The Cavern

30 Tunbridge Wells Forum (Basement)

OCTOBER

1 Brighton – Green Door Store

3 London – The Shacklewell Arms