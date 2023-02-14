Neck Deep are holding “a shitty Oscars” with their new single ‘Heartbreak Of The Century’

Neck Deep have dropped a new single, ‘Heartbreak Of The Century’, on Valentine’s Day.

Talking about the track, vocalist Ben Barlow explains: “We took the idea of ‘The Heartbreak Of The Century’ and imagined if you could actually win an award for that. So there we had it, a shitty Oscars, where we won the Heartbreak Of The Century award.

“We wanted the video to feel classic/nostalgic, something that was entertaining to watch rather than your usual. It features some of our best (worst) acting to date and is one of our favourite videos we’ve ever done.”

The single follows their 2022 single ‘STFU’, and comes ahead of their tour with YUNGBLUD starting on February 16th.

Neck Deep’s upcoming shows read:

FEBRUARY (w/ YUNGBLUD)

16 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

18 BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

19 MANCHESTER AO Arena

21 NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena

22 GLASGOW OVO Hydro

24 SHEFFIELD Utilita Arena

25 LONDON OVO Arena Wembley