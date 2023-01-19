Nell Mescal has shared her brand new single, ‘Homesick’

Nell Mescal has dropped her brand new single, ‘Homesick’.

Following on from her debut ‘Graduating’, Nell explains: “I wrote Homesick on a trip to LA. It’s about when I first moved to London from Ireland and really missed home, but also being determined to stick it out so it doesn’t look like I failed at moving away.”

“The lyrics give a bit of insight to how hard it is to move away at a young age and the loneliness that comes with it, while the music is upbeat and hopeful to show that you can do hard things and that you can make a home wherever you go if you give it time”.

You can check out ‘Homesick’ below.

Nell’s upcoming live dates read:

January

18 London, The Grace [sold out]

May

06 Glasgow, The Road to The Great Escape

11 – 13 Brighton The Great Escape Festival

27 Bristol Dot to Dot Festival

28 Nottingham Dot to Dot Festival