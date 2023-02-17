Nessa Barrett has shared a new single, ‘BANG BANG!’

Nessa Barrett has shared anew single and video, ‘BANG BANG!’

“The song was written about my borderline personality rage,” Nessa explains. “There are times where I just get so mad that I think about the craziest things I want to do in that moment, I feel like everyone deep down has intrusive thoughts even though they don’t want to admit it.”

Nessa will be taking her new single on the road this month and next, with her first-ever North American headline tour kicking off soon. She will also be heading to the UK later this year for Reading & Leeds.