Nirvana are set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Grammy

The Recording Academy has announced the recipients of its 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards. Leading the all-star field is Nirvana, as well as Nile Rodgers, The Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

Additionally, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin, and Ma Rainey are all being honoured with the award.

The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony will be held on February 4th at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, one day before the main Grammy Awards ceremony. Also announced are the Trustees Award recipients, which include music photographer Henry Diltz, jazz pianist and music educator Ellis Marsalis, and Stax Records founder Jim Stewart. Additionally, the Technical Grammy Award will be given to the Audio Engineering Society and Auto-Tune creator Dr. Andy Hildebrand.

“Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with Trevor Noah returning to host the show for the third time. Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine, closely followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.