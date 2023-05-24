NOAHFINNCE has released a new single, ‘I Know Better’.

The song follows on from his recent team up with Bears In Trees for ‘No Point Pretending (Song For Tour)’.

He comments: “I Know Better is about feeling yourself falling into unhealthy coping mechanisms and heading towards a breakdown but not having the motivation to stop yourself.

“I wrote the first half of the song when I could feel my mental health getting worse and worse and I finished the song after the inevitable breakdown. It was interesting to finish the song with a new perspective and see how self-aware but also self-destructive I was being. It was a very unique experience trying to get back into the headspace of anticipating a breakdown when you’ve only just managed to get out of it.

“I’d definitely say this song is a slight sneak peak of what’s to come. The song has the same angst and sarcasm as my old stuff but with a darker sound.”

Check it out below.