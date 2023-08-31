NOAHFINNCE has dropped a new single ahead of his upcoming UK tour

NOAHFINNCE has released a new single, ‘Growing Up On The Internet‘.

“I didn’t realise how much growing up so visible on the internet affected me,” he explains. “It took me finding a photo of a tattoo that some nonce got of me when I was 15 to think ‘oh okay that was weird’.”

Check it out below.

NOAHFINNCE recently announced his Goopy Goopers Tour. The run – on which he’ll be supported by Blackout Problems and Lou – will kick off at Concorde 2 in Brighton on 19th October.

The details are:

OCTOBER

19 Concorde 2, Brighton

21 The Grove, Newcastle

22 Cathouse, Glasgow

24 The Dome, London

25 The Close, Cardiff

26 O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

28 Academy Green Room, Dublin

29 Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast