NOAHFINNCE has dropped a new single ahead of his upcoming UK tour

NOAHFINNCE has released a new single, ‘Growing Up On The Internet‘.
“I didn’t realise how much growing up so visible on the internet affected me,” he explains. “It took me finding a photo of a tattoo that some nonce got of me when I was 15 to think ‘oh okay that was weird’.”
Check it out below.
NOAHFINNCE recently announced his Goopy Goopers Tour. The run – on which he’ll be supported by Blackout Problems and Lou – will kick off at Concorde 2 in Brighton on 19th October.
The details are:
OCTOBER
19 Concorde 2, Brighton
21 The Grove, Newcastle
22 Cathouse, Glasgow
24 The Dome, London
25 The Close, Cardiff
26 O2 Institute 2, Birmingham
28 Academy Green Room, Dublin
29 Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast