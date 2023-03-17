NOAHFINNCE has teamed up with Bears In Trees for a new single

NOAHFINNCE has teamed up with Bears In Trees for new single, ‘No Point Pretending (Song For Tour)’.

Speaking about the release, Noah says: “No Point Pretending (Song For Tour) is about feeling a bit lost in life and trying to unpack the fear of having to choose a path to follow. It’s about understanding the existential dizziness of freedom when you feel the clock ticking.

“Bears In Trees & I toured together in the past and are good friends now so when the idea of touring came up, the idea of writing a song together also came up! We thought it’d be a fun thing to do and we’re also planning on playing it together on tour! Also it was the first time either me or Bears In Trees had written a collaboration song like this so we were definitely in new territory.

“It was fun for me to write with a band since I’m used to writing all the instrumental parts myself so it was nice to see how other people write together — sonically this song is a good blend of both mine and Bears In Trees sound.”

Check it out below; a video will be live from 8pm GMT.