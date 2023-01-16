NOFX have announced their last ever UK shows

Legendary punks NOFX are set to play their final two shows in the UK later this year.

The band have announced they will be performing their final shows in May at Temple Newsam Park and Hatfield Park.

At their May 26th show at Temple Newsam, the band will be playing their classic albums ‘Punk In Drublic’ and ‘Wolves In Wolves Clothing’ in full. The following show on May 28th at Hatfield Park will see NOFX performing ‘So Long And Thanks For All The Booze’ and ‘White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean’ in full.

The band will be playing 40 songs per set and have promised to bring some special guests to each show.

NOFX frontman Fat Mike explains: “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath. These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts… With all our joy… And then we are done. We are done done.”

Tickets will be available from 18th January.