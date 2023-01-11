NOFX have shared their initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ dates

NOFX have announced their “Final Tour”, marking 40 years in the music business with 40 cities and 40 songs per night.

The band is promising fans a totally unique show every night with no setlist ever repeated, and frontman Fat Mike has made it clear that this is not just a farewell tour, but the “very last shows NOFX will ever be playing”.

The tour kicks off April 22-23 in Austin, Texas, and will be making stops in San Diego, Barcelona, Linz, Columbus, Tacoma, San Francisco and St. Petersburg before wrapping up September 30.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available this Friday (Jan. 13) at 10AM PT via the Punk In Drublic Fest website, with single day, the Bro Bundle, VIP and more options.

More dates, including a European tour leg is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The dates read:

APRIL

22-23 – Carson Creek Ranch, Austin, Texas (campout)

MAY

13 – TBA, San Diego, California

19-20 – TBA, Barcelona, Spain

JUNE

2 – TBA, Linz, Austria

24-25 – TBA, Columbus, Ohio (campout)

JULY

22-23 – TBA, Tacoma, Washington

SEPTEMBER

16 – TBA, San Francisco, California

30 – TBA, St. Petersburg, Florida