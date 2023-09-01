Normandie have announced their new album, ‘Dopamine’.

The full-length is set for release on 9th February via Easy Life Records, preceded by new single ‘Flowers For The Grave’.

The news follows the trio’s set at Reading & Leeds this summer, and recent single ‘Blood In The Water’, which marked their first new music since 2021’s ‘Dark & Beautiful Secrets’ album.

“The whole album is about the chase for different highs and natural chemicals: oxytocin, serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, adrenaline…” frontman Philip Strand explains. “What if dopamine had to be clinically provided because we’ve burned through our receptors?”

“Making this album futuristic and dystopian came very naturally when we started discussing the current state of the world. We’re all on overdrive. We’re upping the stakes all the time, and everybody has a higher tolerance now for stress in a way that nobody saw coming.

“Back in the old days you were sowing potatoes and that was your one goal for the day – we were hunter-gatherers and we were just there to provide for our families. Today, we have so many things going on. We’re taught to chase our dreams, but chasing something in the future means you might miss the moment.”

Check it out below.