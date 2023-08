Normandie are back with a new single, ‘Blood In The Water’.

The track arrives ahead of the trio’s set at Reading & Leeds this summer, and marks their first new music since 2021’s ‘Dark & Beautiful Secrets’ album.

Speaking of the track, frontman Philip Strand says: “Blood In The Water is about how “hurt people, hurt people”, how negativity is contagious and how it can lead people into negative spirals, where they unknowingly hurt the ones around them.”

Check it out below.