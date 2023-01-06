“Not everyone around you has your best interests in mind” – Zebrahead release new track ‘Middle Seat Blues’

Zebrahead are getting ready to launch their latest EP, ‘II’, next month, and have shared another glimpse of what’s to come with their latest single ‘Middle Seat Blues’.

Vocalist Adrian Estrella explains: “Surround yourself with quality, not quantity. Not everyone around you has your best interests in mind, ‘Middle Seat Blues’ is about just that!”

Bassist Ben Osmundson added, “Imagine a song that combines a bit of metal, a bit of laid-back groove and splashes a bit of punk on top. Hard to imagine right? Well, give ‘Middle Seat Blues’ a listen.”

The EP is set to be released on 3rd February, and will also feature the previously released songs ‘Evil Anonymous’ and ‘Licking On A Knife For Fun’.