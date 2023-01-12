Nova Twins, The 1975 and Wet Leg are among the nominations for the BRIT Awards 2023

Nova Twins are among the acts nominated for the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard.
The duo have been nominated for British Group Of The Year alongside The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Wet Leg. They have also been shortlisted for Best British Rock/Alternative Act.
The winners of the four genre categories – Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R&B Act – will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open on Thursday 19th January at midday.
All winners will be revealed at The BRIT Awards on Saturday 11th February at The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV and ITVX, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Mastercard album of the year
The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Artist of the year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Group of the year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best new artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Song of the year with Mastercard
Aitch/Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
International artist of the year
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International group of the year
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International song of the year
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Alternative/rock act
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Hip-hop, grime and rap act
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Dance act
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Pop/R&B act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
Harry Styles