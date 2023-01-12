Nova Twins, The 1975 and Wet Leg are among the nominations for the BRIT Awards 2023

Nova Twins are among the acts nominated for the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard.

The duo have been nominated for British Group Of The Year alongside The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Wet Leg. They have also been shortlisted for Best British Rock/Alternative Act.

The winners of the four genre categories – Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R&B Act – will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open on Thursday 19th January at midday.

All winners will be revealed at The BRIT Awards on Saturday 11th February at The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV and ITVX, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Mastercard album of the year

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

Artist of the year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy



Group of the year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg



Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Song of the year with Mastercard

Aitch/Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

International artist of the year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels



International song of the year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero



Alternative/rock act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip-hop, grime and rap act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy



Dance act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Pop/R&B act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

Harry Styles