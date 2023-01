One Step Closer have surprise-released a new EP.

Titled ‘Songs For The Willow’, and following on from their debut full-length ‘This Place You Know’, it’s out now via Run For Cover Records alongside a video for featured track ‘Turn To Me’.

Billed as the start of a new chapter, the three song effort saw the group reunited with Eric Chesek, who also recorded their recent album, along with Jon Markson.

Check out both the EP, and the new video, below.