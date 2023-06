Outbreak Fest has confirmed a final batch of acts for this year’s event.

The festival will run from 23rd-25th June at Depot Mayfield, Manchester, with sets from Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge and more.

Newly announced as joining them will be Rough Justice, Demonstration of Power, Existence, Mercury, Denzel Himself (pictured), Micromoon, Speedway, Taliable, Middleman, Deijuvhs and Tom The Mail Man.

Visit outbreak-fest.co.uk for more information.