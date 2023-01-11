Palisades are set to call it a day after one final show

After twelve years and five albums, Palisades have announced that they will be playing one final gig before they call it a day.

The show will take place on February 23rd at House Of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and will feature two special guests: vocalist Lou Miceli Jr, who left the band in 2021, and guitarist and samplist Earl Halasan, who was part of the band until 2016.

The band released a statement to their fans, saying: “Twelve Years. Five friends. One last show. Words can’t describe what this band has given all of us, but we’re gonna try. Palisades was the vessel for all of our wildest dreams. We strived to write music that made you feel something, whether that was dancing around, having fun or having eyes welled up with emotion from something you were going through. We saw the world and got to see places we never thought we would have. We got to go from the smallest of rooms to the biggest of stages. But more importantly, we made a connection with all of you. We got to share our stories with you through music, and you shared yours with us at every show. We also wanted to bring two influential pieces of Palisades history back with us to say goodbye one last time. So please come join us as we close this chapter. Because this one is for all of you, our family.

“For the ones who watched us from the very beginning in jersey to everyone all over the world. For the ones who turned on the radio or heard us on the internet. For the ones with tattoos of our lyrics and logos. For the ones who made custom jackets and merch. For the ones who drove or flew to every show, only saw us once or never at all. This one’s for you. So from the bottom of our hearts… thank you for everything.”