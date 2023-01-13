Paramore have shared their new single, ‘C’est Comme Ça’

Paramore have unveiled the latest taster from their upcoming album ‘This Is Why’.

The song, titled ‘C’est Comme Ça’ (which translates to ‘It’s Like That’), follows the previously released title track and ‘The News’.

Hayley Williams spoke about the track in a statement, saying “I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative. The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to”.

In an interview with Apple Music, she added “I had been listening to a lot of Dry Cleaning and Yard Act and just artists that talk a lot over great, cool music. So I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff.” She also said “It’s so freeing” to be able to top line the music for Paramore, especially after creating her solo records where she was in control of every moment.

Paramore’s highly-anticipated album ‘This Is Why’ is set to be released February 10th.