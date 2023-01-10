Paramore, Foo Fighters and The Lumineers are going to headline this year’s Boston Calling Festival

Boston Calling has announced a few new names for 2023’s event.

Foo Fighters are the Friday night headliner, while the Lumineers will top the bill on Saturday and Paramore on Sunday.

Taking place in Allston, Massachusetts from 26th-28th May, the event will also host sets from Niall Horan, Alanis Morissette, Bleachers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, Maren Morris, the Flaming Lips, Noah Kahan, Queens of the Stone Age, Fletcher, 070 Shake, the Linda Lindas, Chelsea Cutler, and more.

The general sale for Boston Calling kicks off on Thursday 12th January.