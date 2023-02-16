Watch Paramore’s new video for ‘Running Out of Time’

Paramore have released the music video for their latest single, ‘Running Out of Time’, from their recently released album ‘This Is Why’.

Of the track, Hayley Williams says, “When we first started writing the album I wanted to challenge myself to write about ordinary things. I am horrific at time management and that feels about like the most mundane thing anyone could talk about… seemed like a fun challenge.

“It kept me from getting all deep and dark which is actually an easier place, internally, for me to dwell. Then again, expanding on those feelings isn’t all that different from the anxieties a lot of us feel about living on planet earth in 2023.”