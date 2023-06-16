Paris Texas have announced their debut album ‘MID AIR’

Paris Texas have announced their new album.

‘MID AIR’ is set for release on 21st July, with the band having already shared early teaser tracks ‘BULLET MAN’ and ‘PANIC!!!’ – and now ‘Everybody’s Safe Until…’, too.

Commenting on the single, Paris Texas say: “It wraps about everything we fear about being alive right now in this day in age, it feels like things are trying to kill us and if we die the world will keep on dancing.”

The new material follow their 2021 EPs ‘Boy Anonymous’ and ‘Red Hand Akimbo’, and last year’s standalone ‘cyanide’.

Check out the new single below.