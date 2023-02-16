Periphery have shared an artificial intelligence-enhanced video for ‘Atropos’

Periphery have released a new video for their single ‘Atropos’, taken from their upcoming sixth album ‘Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre’.

The video was created in partnership with LA media agency Race Service and features an “artificial intelligence-enhanced” visual experience.

Lead vocalist Spencer Sotelo explained the concept behind the song: “The feel of Atropos features a push and pull between pretty/melodic and dark/chaotic sections. That gave me the idea to write about a person who lives, and leans into, a completely superficial lifestyle, and the destructive aftermath of what doing so brings about, not just in that person’s life, but in the world around them. I think the video captures the lyrical essence in its visuals really well, and I’m excited for everyone to enjoy it along with the song.”

The video was directed by Rod Chong, who said that the aim was to portray humanity’s media fixation as a new form of deity emerges and gains control over us. The video features a mix of live action and A.I. processed visuals, motion GFX, creating a captivating and hypnotic result.

‘Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre’ is set for release on April 16th.