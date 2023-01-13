Pierce The Veil are teasing their upcoming album with new cut, ‘Even When I’m Not With You’

Pierce The Veil have released their latest single, ‘Even When I’m Not With You’.

The track is from their upcoming fifth studio album, ‘The Jaws Of Life’, set for release on 10th February.

Vic Fuentes says: “This song was inspired by a text my manager sent me while I was going through a rough time,” he said. “That phrase touched my heart and inspired me to write a love song dedicated to my wife about no matter how far away I am on tour, I’m still devoted to her, and we will always be connected through our love.”

Check out the track below.