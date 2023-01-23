Pierce The Veil have announced a new UK tour

Pierce The Veil are playing a huge UK and European tour next spring.

The band – who are about to release their fifth studio album, ‘The Jaws Of Life’, on 10th February – will perform a number of shows in March and April 2024, including London’s Ally Pally.

“Our upcoming UK/Europe tour, The Jaws Of Life Tour, will be the biggest undertaking in our band’s history,” says Vic Fuentes. “This is the show that we’ve been dreaming about putting on for our fans ever since we started touring overseas. It’s a monumental celebration of everything that we have all built together over the years. Since this will be our first time playing in UK arenas and larger European venues, we are bringing everything we have at our disposal to create a special, memorable experience that our fans deserve. If you ever wanted to see our band play live, this will be the tour to see. We are counting the days till then.”

The dates read:

MARCH

30 O13, Tilburg

31 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

APRIL

2 Markthalle, Hamburg

3 Live Music Hall, Cologne

5 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

6 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

7 3Olympia, Dublin Ireland

9 Barrowlands, Glasgow

10 Barrowlands, Glasgow

12 Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

13 Alexandra Palace, London

Tickets go on general sale from sale 27th January at 10am.