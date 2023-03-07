Pool Kids, Slaney Bay and more have joined The Great Escape

The Great Escape has announced a huge list of new artists joining the festival.

Playing from 10th-13th May across various venues in Brighton, new to the bill are Amy Montgomery, C.O.F.F.I.N, Civic, CLT DRP, Daniel Wakeford, DEAFDEAFDEAF, Deijuvhs, DUST, Eat Your Heart Out, Gen & The Degenerates, Gurriers, Haunt the Woods, Karma Sheen, Lake Malice, L’Eclair, PEAKS!, Pool Kids, RØRY, SANTÙ, Slaney Bay, SOLAR EYES, The Gluts, Vexed, William the Conqueror and more.

They join the likes of The Big Moon, Lime Garden, Stone, Caity Baser, and English Teacher.