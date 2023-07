Poppy has announced the details for her new album, ‘Zig’.

Set to arrive on 27th October via Sumerian Records, the album follows up on 2000’s ‘I Disagree’, 2021’s ‘Flux’ and last year’s EP ‘Stagger’.

Recorded with producer Ali Payami, as well as her long-term collaborative partner Simon Wilcox, the news comes alongside a taster of the album, ‘Knockoff’, and ahead of a co-headline tour with PVRIS next month.

Check out the new single below.