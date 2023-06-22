PVRIS has released new album teaser single ‘Evergreen’

PVRIS has released a new single.

It’s the latest cut – and title-track – from fourth album ‘Evergreen’, which will arrive on 14th July via Hopeless Records and also features recent tracks ‘Love Is A…’, ‘Good Enemy’ and ‘Goddess’.

Lyn says of the track: “In our modern culture where everything is online, algorithm-based, and instantaneous, it feels like timelessness, longevity and connection could someday become dying concepts. More than ever, PVRIS has, and always will be anti-formula, anti-virality, and anti-instant gratification.”

Check out the single below.

The full tracklisting for ‘Evergreen’ reads:

I DON’T WANNA DO THIS ANYMORE

GOOD ENEMY

GODDESS

ANIMAL

HYPE ZOMBIES

TAKE MY NIRVANA

SENTI-MENTAL

ANYWHERE BUT HERE

HEADLIGHTS

LOVE IS A…

EVERGREEN