PVRIS has released a new single, ‘Goddess’

Photo Credit: Jade DeRose

PVRIS has released a new single, ‘Goddess’.

The track coincides with a bunch of UK and European dates, with Lynn Gunn commenting: “It’s a celebration of femininity, all shapes and forms, and a cathartic, guttural scream at the same time.”

Check out the track below, and catch PVRIS performing at London’s Eventim Apollo tonight (Thursday, 26th January).

Catch PVRIS live at the following: 

JANUARY
26 – Eventim Apollo, London, England
29 – Kavka Zappa, Antwerp, Belgium
31 – 013 Poppodium013, Tilburg, Netherlands

FEBRUARY 
1 – Alhambra, Paris, France
2 – Gloria Theatre, Cologne, Germany 
4 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany 
6 – Flex, Vienn

