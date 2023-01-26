PVRIS has released a new single, ‘Goddess’.

The track coincides with a bunch of UK and European dates, with Lynn Gunn commenting: “It’s a celebration of femininity, all shapes and forms, and a cathartic, guttural scream at the same time.”

Check out the track below, and catch PVRIS performing at London’s Eventim Apollo tonight (Thursday, 26th January).

Catch PVRIS live at the following:

JANUARY

26 – Eventim Apollo, London, England

29 – Kavka Zappa, Antwerp, Belgium

31 – 013 Poppodium013, Tilburg, Netherlands

FEBRUARY

1 – Alhambra, Paris, France

2 – Gloria Theatre, Cologne, Germany

4 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany

6 – Flex, Vienn