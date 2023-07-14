PVRIS has released a new video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore’.

It’s the latest cut from the recent Dork cover star’s upcoming fourth album ‘Evergreen’, which is out TODAY (Friday, 14th July) via Hopeless Records and also features recent tracks ‘Love Is A…’, ‘Good Enemy’ and ‘Goddess’.

Check out the video below, and catch PVRIS on tour in the UK this October.

The full tracklisting for ‘Evergreen’ reads:

I DON’T WANNA DO THIS ANYMORE

GOOD ENEMY

GODDESS

ANIMAL

HYPE ZOMBIES

TAKE MY NIRVANA

SENTI-MENTAL

ANYWHERE BUT HERE

HEADLIGHTS

LOVE IS A…

EVERGREEN