Ratboys have released a new single, ‘Morning Zoo’.

It’s a cut from the band’s upcoming album ‘The Window’, due 25th August via Topshelf Records, which they’ll bring to the UK for a number of tour dates this November.

“The lyrics are meant to express the frustration and confusion that comes along with hanging out at a personal crossroads, where every day feels the same and the same big questions keep nagging at you from the back of your head,” says Julia Steiner. “It’s that small, lingering feeling of numb indecision, of pesky anxiety- like disassociating at a stop sign or weighing all your biggest hopes and fears while stuck behind the longest freight train you’ve ever seen.”

Check out the single below, and catch them live at the following:

NOVEMBER

13 Brighton, UK @ Zahara

15 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

16 Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

17 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

19 London, UK @ Omeara