Meet Me @ The Altar, Sleep Token, KennyHoopla, Knocked Loose and more are all playing Reading & Leeds 2023

A new batch of more than 80+ names have joined the line up for this year’s Reading & Leeds festivals.
The latest acts to be added to the bill include heavy music’s current golden gods Sleep Token, one of last year’s runaway success stories Yard Act, and – keeping up the festival’s requirement to always kick off with a guy called Frank – Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.
Elsewhere, there’s a whole heap of additions to get excited about, including Meet Me @ The Altar, Magnolia Park, Knocked Loose, KennyHoopla, Pinkshift, Scowl, Graphic Nature, Hot Milk and loads more.
They join a line up already including headliners Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons, plus Chase Atlantic, You Me At Six, Don Broco, Inhaler and more.
Reading & Leeds 2023 takes place between 25th and 27th August.
The full list of acts just announced reads:
Arlo Parks
Artemas
Austin Millz
Bakar
BZ
Caity Baser
Charlie Tee
Clavish
COIN
D Double E
DJ Target
Dylan John Thomas
Easy Life
Ekkstacy
English Teacher
Ethel Cain
Finn Foxell
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
Friction
Games We Play
Giant Rooks
Girls Don’t Sync
Graphic Nature
Gryffin
Harriet Jaxxon
Hedex
High Vis
Holly Humberstone
Hot Milk
J Fado
Jaguar
Jamie Webster
Jbee
Jesse Jo Stark
Joesef
K-Trap
Kenny Allstar
KennyHoopla
KiLLOWEN
Knocked Loose
Koven
Lancey Foux
Magnolia Park
Malaki
Meet Me @ The Altar
Metrik
midwxst
Mimi Webb
Mother Mother
Nieve Ella
Nippa
NOISY
Normandie
Palaye Royale
Pinkshift
Proph
Queen Millz
Rina Sawayama
Royel Otis
Sainte
Sammy Virji
Scowl
Sea Girls
ShaSimone
Sleep Token
Soulecta
Sub Focus B2B with Dimension
Temz
The Amazons
The Last Dinner Party
The Murder Capital
Tom Odell
TV Girl
Vibe Chemistry
Vistas
Wallice
Yard Act
Yonaka
ZAND