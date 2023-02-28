Meet Me @ The Altar, Sleep Token, KennyHoopla, Knocked Loose and more are all playing Reading & Leeds 2023

A new batch of more than 80+ names have joined the line up for this year’s Reading & Leeds festivals.

The latest acts to be added to the bill include heavy music’s current golden gods Sleep Token, one of last year’s runaway success stories Yard Act, and – keeping up the festival’s requirement to always kick off with a guy called Frank – Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

Elsewhere, there’s a whole heap of additions to get excited about, including Meet Me @ The Altar, Magnolia Park, Knocked Loose, KennyHoopla, Pinkshift, Scowl, Graphic Nature, Hot Milk and loads more.

They join a line up already including headliners Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons, plus Chase Atlantic, You Me At Six, Don Broco, Inhaler and more.

Reading & Leeds 2023 takes place between 25th and 27th August.

The full list of acts just announced reads:

Arlo Parks

Artemas

Austin Millz

Bakar

BZ

Caity Baser

Charlie Tee

Clavish

COIN

D Double E

DJ Target

Dylan John Thomas

Easy Life

Ekkstacy

English Teacher

Ethel Cain

Finn Foxell

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Friction

Games We Play

Giant Rooks

Girls Don’t Sync

Graphic Nature

Gryffin

Harriet Jaxxon

Hedex

High Vis

Holly Humberstone

Hot Milk

J Fado

Jaguar

Jamie Webster

Jbee

Jesse Jo Stark

Joesef

K-Trap

Kenny Allstar

KennyHoopla

KiLLOWEN

Knocked Loose

Koven

Lancey Foux

Magnolia Park

Malaki

Meet Me @ The Altar

Metrik

midwxst

Mimi Webb

Mother Mother

Nieve Ella

Nippa

NOISY

Normandie

Palaye Royale

Pinkshift

Proph

Queen Millz

Rina Sawayama

Royel Otis

Sainte

Sammy Virji

Scowl

Sea Girls

ShaSimone

Sleep Token

Soulecta

Sub Focus B2B with Dimension

Temz

The Amazons

The Last Dinner Party

The Murder Capital

Tom Odell

TV Girl

Vibe Chemistry

Vistas

Wallice

Yard Act

Yonaka

ZAND