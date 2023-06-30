HotWax, The Goa Express and more have joined Reading & Leeds

Reading & Leeds has confirmed the line-up for this year’s BBC Introducing stage.
Packed full of new acts, the bill includes HotWax, Cole Bleu, Matilda Mann, Lucia & The Best Boys, Only The Poets, Lexie Carroll, L’objectif, Pixey, The Goa Express and more.
They’ll join headliners Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, and Imagine Dragons on the August bank holiday line-up, as the festival seeks a top-billed replacement for Lewis Capaldi, who cancelled all his forthcoming live commitments earlier this week.
The full list of acts announced for the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds 2023 reads:
ADMT
ALT BLK ERA
Anchor Lane
Antony Szmierek
Beaux
Bella Mae
Blazer Boccle
Chalk
Charlotte Plank
Cole Bleu
Frankie Beetlestone
Frozemode
Grandmas House
Hannah Grae
Haunt The Woods
HotWax
Khazali (Reading only)
Lexie Carroll
L’objectif
Lucia & The Best Boys
Matilda Mann
Native James
Only The Poets
Pixey
Pritt
The Goa Express
TS Lagga
TWST
VIDDY