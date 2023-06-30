HotWax, The Goa Express and more have joined Reading & Leeds

Reading & Leeds has confirmed the line-up for this year’s BBC Introducing stage.

Packed full of new acts, the bill includes HotWax, Cole Bleu, Matilda Mann, Lucia & The Best Boys, Only The Poets, Lexie Carroll, L’objectif, Pixey, The Goa Express and more.

They’ll join headliners Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, and Imagine Dragons on the August bank holiday line-up, as the festival seeks a top-billed replacement for Lewis Capaldi, who cancelled all his forthcoming live commitments earlier this week.

The full list of acts announced for the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds 2023 reads:

ADMT

ALT BLK ERA

Anchor Lane

Antony Szmierek

Beaux

Bella Mae

Blazer Boccle

Chalk

Charlotte Plank

Cole Bleu

Frankie Beetlestone

Frozemode

Grandmas House

Hannah Grae

Haunt The Woods

HotWax

Khazali (Reading only)

Lexie Carroll

L’objectif

Lucia & The Best Boys

Matilda Mann

Native James

Only The Poets

Pixey

Pritt

The Goa Express

TS Lagga

TWST

VIDDY