Real Friends have announced a new EP, ‘There’s Nothing Worse Than Too Late’.

The many-track release will arrive on 24th February via Pure Noise Records, preceded by new single ‘Six Feet’, as well as previously released cuts ‘Tell Me You’re Sorry’ and ‘Always Lose’.

Speaking about the new EP, the band comment: “‘There’s Nothing Worse Than Too Late’ was written and recorded over the last year and half. We went back to some of our earlier influences for it. When writing, we kept referencing more timeless bands like The Starting Line, Taking Back Sunday, Jimmy Eat World and many others. It has always been important for us to write songs that are timeless, but that was in the front of our minds more than ever when compiling TNWTTL. We want our fans to go back and listen to these songs in five or ten years and still feel something. Lyrically it touches on depression, death, cutting long lasting ties for good and many other heavy subject matters. At the end of it all, if our fans feel less alone because of these songs then it’s a success in our eyes.”

The full tracklisting reads:

Tell Me You’re Sorry

The Damage Is Done

Always Lose

Six Feet

I Don’t Have To Do That Anymore

Strangers

I’m Not Ready

Tell Me You’re Sorry (Acoustic)

Always Lose (Acoustic)