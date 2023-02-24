Real Friends have released a new video for ‘The Damage Is Done’

Real Friends have released a new video.

‘The Damage Is Done’ is the latest cut from their EP ‘There’s Nothing Worse Than Too Late’, out today (Friday, 24th February) via Pure Noise Records.

Speaking about the new EP, the band comment: “‘There’s Nothing Worse Than Too Late’ was written and recorded over the last year and half. We went back to some of our earlier influences for it. When writing, we kept referencing more timeless bands like The Starting Line, Taking Back Sunday, Jimmy Eat World and many others. It has always been important for us to write songs that are timeless, but that was in the front of our minds more than ever when compiling TNWTTL. We want our fans to go back and listen to these songs in five or ten years and still feel something. Lyrically it touches on depression, death, cutting long lasting ties for good and many other heavy subject matters. At the end of it all, if our fans feel less alone because of these songs then it’s a success in our eyes.”