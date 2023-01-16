Refused members have launched an “anti-racist, anti-fascist free-form death jazz” side-project, Backengrillen

Dennis Lyxzén, the vocalist of Refused, has now added another project to his resume.

Lyxzén, along with original Refused members Magnus Flagg and David Sandström, have started a new side-project called Backengrillen.

The trio are joined in the new group by saxophonist/flautist Mats Gustafsson, who they describe as a “free jazz genius”. According to Lyxzén, the band’s sound is described as “anti-racist, anti-fascist free-form death jazz”.

“Like I wasn’t busy enough we decided to start a new band,” Lyxzén explains. “There’s some familiar faces like me on vocals, David on drums and Magnus on bass. You know, most of Refused. Joining us is Mats Gustafsson free jazz genius on saxophone and flute and noise. It’s wild and improvised and tons of fun.”

The band have already lined up four Swedish dates in January, with more to be confirmed in the coming months.

JANUARY

25 Stockholm, Fashing SWE

26 Uppsala, Uppsala Konstmuseum SWE

27 Göteborg, Folkteatern SWE

28 Örebro, Kvarteret & Co SWE

Lyxzén is also part of Fake Names, another post-hardcore supergroup which unites him with Washington DC guitarists Brian Baker and Michael Hampton, bassist Johnny Temple and drummer Brendan Canty. Fake Names is set to release their second album, ‘Expendables’, on March 3rd via Epitaph. Ahead of the release, the group have already released the single ‘Delete Myself’ last year.