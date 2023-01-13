Remy has announced a brand new album, ‘could the grass be greener’.

The album is set for release on 20th January via Hopeless Records, featuring fan-favourite singles ‘checked out’ and ‘i broke my neck when i fell for u’.

The full tracklisting reads:

1. don’t mess a good thing up

2. u either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain

3. different things

4. story straight

5. ur the devil and i’ve seen the truth (feat. Verzache)

6. serial monogamist

7. checked out (feat. Public Library Commute)

8. drunk at dinner

9. i broke my neck when i fell for you (feat. 93FEETOFSMOKE)

10. i95

11. wonder if you heard

12. sunset

13. closer to thirty