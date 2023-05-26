Royal Blood have announced a new album and headline tour

Royal Blood have confirmed a new headline tour and album.
The dates are in support of their just-announced new full-length ‘Back To The Water Below’, set for release on 8th September and preceded by new single ‘Mountains At Midnight’.
They’ll kick off the run at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on 20th October, with the stint also including a night at London’s Eventim Apollo.
Catch them live at the following:
OCTOBER
20 Manchester O2 Apollo
22 Stockton Globe
24 London Eventim Apollo
25 Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall
26 Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls
27 Portsmouth Guildhall
29 Belfast The Telegraph Building
30 Dublin 3Olympia Theatre