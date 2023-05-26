Royal Blood have announced a new album and headline tour

Royal Blood have confirmed a new headline tour and album.

The dates are in support of their just-announced new full-length ‘Back To The Water Below’, set for release on 8th September and preceded by new single ‘Mountains At Midnight’.

They’ll kick off the run at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on 20th October, with the stint also including a night at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER

20 Manchester O2 Apollo

22 Stockton Globe

24 London Eventim Apollo

25 Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

26 Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

27 Portsmouth Guildhall

29 Belfast The Telegraph Building

30 Dublin 3Olympia Theatre