Royal Blood, Crawlers, Beabadoobee and more set for Y Not Festival

Royal Blood are set to take centre stage at this year’s Y Not Festival, alongside fellow headliners Kasabian, Paul Weller and Bombay Bicycle Club.

The festival takes place in the rolling hills of the Peak District from July 28 – 30, with talent such as Maisie Peters, Beabadoobee, The Murder Capital, Crawlers and Kid Kapichi all on the bill.

Speaking of the announcement, Y Not MD Jason Oakley said: “We were so excited to be back last year and can’t wait to do it all again this year, with more incredible headliners and great up-and-coming talent. The support from festival-goers has been amazing, and we look forward to seeing you all in the rolling hills of the Peak District!”