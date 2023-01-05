Royal Mail have revealed a special set of Iron Maiden stamps

Royal Mail has announced a special set of 12 new Iron Maiden stamps, making the legendary metal band the fifth group in history to be immortalised in stamp form.

The collection of eight live image stamps and four of iconic mascot Eddie have gone on pre-order and will be available for general sale from 12 January 2021 for £17.70.

Steve Harris expressed his surprise and pride at the honour at the news. “We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way! – when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time,” he said. “They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way.”

Manager Rod Smallwood said it was an honour that the band had been chosen to be recognised in such a way. “As a band who have never played by anyone else’s rules for over 40 years, it’s very gratifying to see them honoured in their home country in this way,” he explained. “We’re proud to show how these six band members are still appealing to more and more fans every year with their music and their legendary shows – which I think these stamps really capture well. It’s also fantastic that Eddie has been honoured too – it’s incredible to think that Her Majesty, may she rest in peace, saw these and lent her iconic silhouette to them too.”

The set of 12 Iron Maiden stamps will be available for purchase from 12th January 2023 at a cost of £17.70.