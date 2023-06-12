Sad Park have dropped a new single, ‘Carousel’

Sad Park have dropped a new single.

Following on from ‘Always Around’, ‘Carousel’ is the latest track to be taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘No More Sound’, set for release on 7th July via Pure Noise Records.

“’CAROUSEL’ is about wishing you could freeze a moment in time… knowing you are in the middle of something special while it’s happening and wishing you could live in that moment for an eternity,” the band explain.

“The song went through a lot of changes from the time we wrote it to when we recorded it. For some of us it just never felt fully there, so we decided to cut it from the album. It wasn’t until we were in the studio talking about songs that our producer, Sean Bonnette of AJJ, suggested we bring it back and give it one last chance. He suggested we make it a little “slower and moodier, almost like Deftones” so we took that, gave it another try and it is the song that made the album.”

Check it out below.