Scene Queen is confronting predatory behaviour in the music industry with new single, ’18+’

Scene Queen has released a new single, ’18+’.

With the song calling out sexual abuse and grooming in the music industry, a portion of the single’s net profits will be donated to anti-sexual violence organisation RAINN.

Scene Queen says of the track: “I wrote “18+” to be controversial and I hope that’s what I’ve achieved. When I wrote the song I made it my mission to make something that sounds like an intense personal call out but also broad enough that it covers an entire epidemic within the scene.

“Having people arguing over which band I might be upset with, arguing over security measures taken place in the scene, or even arguing whether the lyrics are good or just borderline unsettling is the exact point of the song: to get people talking about what we’ve refused to talk about in the scene the last ten years.

“When I left the scene around 2015, because it no longer felt like a safe space for women, I swore that if I ever came back I would make it my mission to set fires until it was safe. I alluded to this heavily on Bimbocore Vol. 2 with my song “The Rapture (but it’s Pink)” featuring Mothica, but “18+” is me finally making the first step into that.

“Predatory behavior is something that has been happening in the scene for years and still happens now. If I waited for the perfect time and the easiest way to start the conversation, I would never get the chance.”

