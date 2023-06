Scene Queen has upgraded her upcoming UK live run.

She’ll now be playing larger venues in every city on her BIMBOS BEANS & TOAST tour, and has added an extra London date at the O2 Academy Islington.

The details are:

OCTOBER

02 SWG3, Glasgow *upgraded

03 Stylus, Leeds *upgraded

04 The Waterfront Studio, Norwich *upgraded

06 O2 Academy, Birmingham *upgraded

08 SWX, Bristol *upgraded

09 O2 Academy Islington, London *sold out

10 O2 Academy Islington, London *extra date