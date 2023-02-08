Scowl have announced a new EP, ‘Psychic Dance Routine’

Scowl have announced their highly anticipated new EP, ‘Psychic Dance Routine’, due for release on April 7 via Flatspot Records.

Recorded and mixed by the renowned Will Yip, the follow-up to their 2021 debut album ‘How Flowers Grow’ boasts the lead single ‘Opening Night’.

“‘Opening Night’ is a song I’m particularly excited about because I really worked on this song’s structure with the boys in the band,” vocalist Kat Moss explained in a statement. “I felt inspired by early 2000’s indie rock songs written by bands like The Strokes and Vampire Weekend.”

“Lyrically this song takes a pretty literal stab at my experience of feeling jolted from stage to van, and back again, every single night,” she continues. “I also had experiences on tour where I was seeing faces in the crowd that belonged to people from my past, and it was pretty shocking.”

Accompanying the announcement is the official video for ‘Opening Night’, directed by guitarist Malachi Greene. Check it out below: