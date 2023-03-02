Scowl have shared a second track from their upcoming EP – check out ‘Shot Down’

Scowl have dropped a new cut from their highly-anticipated new EP.

‘Shot Down’ follows on from ‘Opening Night’, with both appearing on ‘Psychic Dance Routine’, set for release on 7th April via Flatspot Records.

The band’s Kat Moss says: “This song is supposed to represent a battle between concealing your fears and vulnerability and desperately opening up about said fears. I’m expressing distaste and fury towards the fearful part of myself, “Hate you right now” is aimed at myself. “I wanna impress, impressive sound” – I’m begging to feel confident in my own work and I feel as though this song stealthily disguises those internal fears in a bubblegum hook, only to be immediately punched in the gut with fast guitars and harsh vocals.”

Check it out below.