Scowl have booked a new UK tour for April and May

Scowl are going to head out on a UK tour this spring.

The dates are in support of their new EP ‘Psychic Dance Routine’, set for release on 7th April via Flatspot Records.

Catch them live at the following:

APRIL

26 Yellow Arch, Sheffield w/Pest Control

27 Joiners, Southampton w/Pest Control

28 The Dome, London w/Pest Control

29 One Church, Brighton w/Out Of Love

30 Bodega, Nottingham w/Out Of Love

MAY

01 Key Club, Leeds w/Out Of Love

02 Stereo, Glasgow w/Out Of Love

03 Exchange, Bristol w/Out Of Love

AUGUST

26 Reading Festival, Reading

27 Leeds Festival, Leeds