Scowl have booked a new UK tour for April and May

Scowl are going to head out on a UK tour this spring.
The dates are in support of their new EP ‘Psychic Dance Routine’, set for release on 7th April via Flatspot Records.
Catch them live at the following:
APRIL
26 Yellow Arch, Sheffield w/Pest Control
27 Joiners, Southampton w/Pest Control
28 The Dome, London w/Pest Control
29 One Church, Brighton w/Out Of Love
30 Bodega, Nottingham w/Out Of Love
MAY
01 Key Club, Leeds w/Out Of Love
02 Stereo, Glasgow w/Out Of Love
03 Exchange, Bristol w/Out Of Love
AUGUST
26 Reading Festival, Reading
27 Leeds Festival, Leeds