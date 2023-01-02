Serj Tankian is streaming his Netflix Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street soundtrack

Serj Tankian, renowned musician and lead singer of System Of A Down, has just released his new soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix series Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix beginning 4th January, while the soundtrack is now available to stream in full on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Tankian, who worked on the project with friend Joe Berlinger and the Radical Media team, said he is “incredibly proud and excited” to announce the soundtrack. “Can’t wait for you guys to check it out,” he added.

You can check it out below.