Brooklyn-based artist Shalom has released the lead single and video for her upcoming debut album, ‘Sublimation’.

The album, to be released on 10th March via Saddle Creek, is produced by Ryan Hemsworth of Quarter-Life Crisis, while the video was directed by Alex Free.

Check out the single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Narcissist

Happenstance

Whole Life

Soccer Mommy

Did It To Myself

Concrete

Nowadays

Train Station

Bodies

Lighter

Mine First

Live Through This

End In Sight