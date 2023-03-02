Shalom has shared a new single, ‘Lighter’

Shalom has shared another taster of her forthcoming album ‘Sublimation’, new single ‘Lighter’.

Following up on the previously previewed ‘Soccer Mommy’ and ‘Happenstance’, the track comes alongside a visual animated by Rory Alene.

“This song is one of my favourite things I’ve ever made,” Shalom explains of ‘Lighter’. “I wrote it in 45 minutes and sent it to Ryan (Hemsworth), he sent it back with the guitars, and I fell in love with myself by making a song about wanting to be someone else.”

‘Sublimation’ is set to arrive on March 10th via Saddle Creek. You can check ‘Lighter’ below.