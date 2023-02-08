Latest issue
Shalom is paying homage to Soccer Mommy with her new single

Shalom has shared new single and video, ‘Soccer Mommy’.

It’s the latest cut from the Brooklyn-based artist’s upcoming debut album, ‘Sublimation’, which was produced by Ryan Hemsworth of Quarter-Life Crisis and is set for release on 10th March via Saddle Creek.

Of the song and its namesake, Shalom explains: “This song is about a time in my life that I used to be very upset and embarrassed about, but now I’m like, wow, I feel so much better after writing this song. It’s called “Soccer Mommy” because I got my driver’s license in late 2019 and spent my first year on the road listening to Color Theory and thinking about my 20-year-old self who didn’t deserve the things that happened to her. I love Soccer Mommy. I’m terrified of driving, but I always felt brave listening to “Circle The Drain” on 287 south.”

Check out the video below.

