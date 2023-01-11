Shame have shared a new track, ‘Six-Pack’

Shame have shared the latest taster of their upcoming third album ‘Food For Worms’, ‘Six-Pack’.
“’Six Pack’ is essentially the opposite of a Room 101,” the band’s Charlie Steen explains. “Instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you. Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”
The track is accompanied by a new video directed by Gilbert Bannerman and animated by Cyrus Hayley. “The idea was to make a parody of a middle aged bloke thinking he’s a king for going to the gym once,” Gilbert says. “I read a lot about Napoleon and thought it would be a laugh to make it about him. The style comes from trying to make my youth spent playing PS1 not entirely wasted”.
‘Food For Worms’ is set for release on 24th February. The band have also announced tour dates for the UK, Europe and North America this year. Fans can see Shame live at the following dates:
FEBRUARY
28 Dublin, IE – Button Factory
MARCH
01 Dublin, IE – Button Factory
03 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
04 Newcastle, UK – Boiler Shop
05 Leeds, UK – Stylus
07 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
08 Liverpool, UK – Invisible Wind Factory
09 Bristol, UK – SWX
11 Manchester, UK – New Century
12 Cardiff, UK – Tramshed
14 Nantes, FR – Stereolux
15 Paris, FR – Cabaret Sauvage
16 Bordeaux, FR – Rock School Barbey
18 Lisbon, PT – LAV
19 Madrid, ES – Nazca
20 Barcelona, ES – La 2 de Apolo
22 Nimes, FR – Paloma
23 Milan, IT – Magnolia
24 Zurich, CH – Plaza
26 Munich, DE – Techniku
27 Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg
28 Hamburg, DE – Markthalle
30 Oslo, NO – Vulkan
31 Stockholm, SE – Debaser
APRIL
01 Copenhagen, DK – VEGA
04 Cologne, DE – Gloria
05 Brussels, BE – AB
06 Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
28 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton London
MAY
10 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
12 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
13 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
14 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
16 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
18 Montréal, QC – Foufounes Électriques
19 Ottawa, ON – Club SAW
20 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
22 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
24 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
26 St Louis, MO – Off Broadway
27 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
28 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
30 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
JUNE
02 Austin, TX – The Scoot Inn
03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
04 New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre