Shame have shared a new track, ‘Six-Pack’

Shame have shared the latest taster of their upcoming third album ‘Food For Worms’, ‘Six-Pack’.

“’Six Pack’ is essentially the opposite of a Room 101,” the band’s Charlie Steen explains. “Instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you. Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”

The track is accompanied by a new video directed by Gilbert Bannerman and animated by Cyrus Hayley. “The idea was to make a parody of a middle aged bloke thinking he’s a king for going to the gym once,” Gilbert says. “I read a lot about Napoleon and thought it would be a laugh to make it about him. The style comes from trying to make my youth spent playing PS1 not entirely wasted”.

‘Food For Worms’ is set for release on 24th February. The band have also announced tour dates for the UK, Europe and North America this year. Fans can see Shame live at the following dates:

FEBRUARY

28 Dublin, IE – Button Factory

MARCH

01 Dublin, IE – Button Factory

03 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

04 Newcastle, UK – Boiler Shop

05 Leeds, UK – Stylus

07 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

08 Liverpool, UK – Invisible Wind Factory

09 Bristol, UK – SWX

11 Manchester, UK – New Century

12 Cardiff, UK – Tramshed

14 Nantes, FR – Stereolux

15 Paris, FR – Cabaret Sauvage

16 Bordeaux, FR – Rock School Barbey

18 Lisbon, PT – LAV

19 Madrid, ES – Nazca

20 Barcelona, ES – La 2 de Apolo

22 Nimes, FR – Paloma

23 Milan, IT – Magnolia

24 Zurich, CH – Plaza

26 Munich, DE – Techniku

27 Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

28 Hamburg, DE – Markthalle

30 Oslo, NO – Vulkan

31 Stockholm, SE – Debaser

APRIL

01 Copenhagen, DK – VEGA

04 Cologne, DE – Gloria

05 Brussels, BE – AB

06 Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

28 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton London

MAY

10 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

12 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

13 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

14 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

16 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

18 Montréal, QC – Foufounes Électriques

19 Ottawa, ON – Club SAW

20 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

22 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

24 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

26 St Louis, MO – Off Broadway

27 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

28 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

30 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

JUNE

02 Austin, TX – The Scoot Inn

03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

04 New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre